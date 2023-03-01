Monroe County sales tax break for clothing and shoes starts Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Clothing and shoes costs in Monroe County will be a little bit cheaper starting Wednesday. That’s because the county’s sales tax break goes into effect.

The tax break will eliminate the 4% local sales tax on clothing and shoe purchases under $110. They’re already exempt from the New York State 4% sales tax.

The tax break was approved unanimously by the Monroe County Legislature in January. It’s expected to save shoppers $12 million each year.