Monroe County school district elections held Tuesday

Across the state Tuesday, voters are weighing in on how they want their school districts spending their tax dollars.

In some districts, they are also electing school board representatives.

News10NBC will provide results as they come in. All polls close by 9 p.m.

Brighton

Proposed $100 million budget

Proposed $19.5 million capital improvement project

Proposal to transfer $800,000 from a capital reserve fund to the general fund to use on technology

Four candidates running for three seats: Susan Gasparino, Carrielyn Bertino, Victoria Love, and Larry Davis

Brockport

Proposed $92.4 million budget

Proposal to establish a $7.3 million bus purchase capital reserve fund

Proposal to establish a $14.7 million building capital reserve

Three candidates running for two seats: Michael Turbeville, Robert Lewis, and Benjamin Reed

Churchville-Chili

Proposed $99.2 million budget

Proposal to purchase eight buses for $1.35 million

Proposal to purchase property at 5788 Buffalo Road at a price not to exceed $285,000

Four candidates running for three seats: Amy Wilson, Kevin Johnson, Michelle Aloi, Leah Martorana

East Irondequoit

Proposed $96.8 million budget

Four candidates running for three seats: Donald Markham, Daniel McInerney, Jill Ricci, and Carol Watt

East Rochester

Proposed $31.9 million budget

Two candidates running for two seats: Jeff Ugine and Matthew Hogan

Fairport

Proposed $151.7 million budget

Three candidates running for three seats: Erica Belois-Pacer, Nicole Thibault, and Lisa Christensen

Gates Chili

Proposed $128.6 million budget

Proposal to purchase school buses at a cost not to exceed $1.9 million

Proposal to create a capital reserve fund not to exceed $15 million with a 10-year life

Seven candidates running for four seats: Kathryn (Katie) Davis, Linda Palmer, Scott Bubel, Robert Long, Catherine (Katie) Coffee, Michelle Jennings, and Jahmar Elliott

Greece

Proposed $290.8 million budget

Proposal to purchase 35 buses at a cost not to exceed $4.9 million

Six people running for three seats: Miguel Millan, Sean McCabe, Todd Butler, Septimus Scott, William Maloney, Jordan Stenzel

Hilton

Proposed $99.4 million budget

Proposal to spend $1.4 million on six school buses

Six candidates are running for two seats: Kaylee Bennett, Lynda Donovan, Melissa Levato, Jack Palmieri, Kristine Price, and Mike Zillioux

Honeoye Falls-Lima

Proposed $59.9 million budget

Proposal to purchase up to six vehicles for student transportation at a cost not to exceed $900,777

Three candidates running for three seats: Lynley Guckian, Caralyn Ross, and Susan Thering

Penfield

Proposed budget of $116.9 million

Proposal to purchase nine buses at a cost not to exceed $1.7 million

Three candidates running for two seats: Krista Khan, Aaliyah El-Amin-Turner and Dana Marrer

Pittsford

Proposed budget of $155.5 million

Proposal to spend no more than $1.8 million from the capital reserve fund to purchase 12 buses, two vehicles, and communications equipment

Proposal to establish a reserve fund not exceeding $50 million

Proposal to establish a swimming facilities reserve fund not exceeding $40 million

Two people are running for two seats: Kim Huels and Robin Scott

Rush-Henrietta

Proposed budget of $161.8 million

Proposal to fund a $3.6 million bus purchase reserve

Proposal to spend up to $26.6 million on capital expenses

Three people are running for two seats: Laura Borate, Carrie Silva Martin, and Shiloh Arthmann

Spencerport

Proposed budget of $92.7 million

Proposal to establish a capital reserve fund of up to $5 million for buses and motor vehicle equipment

Four candidates are running for three seats: David Gibbardo, Marsha Hinman, Jonathan Schallmo, and Lori Stone

Victor

Proposed budget of $98.9 million

Proposal to purchase buses at an amount not to exceed $1.19 million

Proposal to bond no more than $210,000 for vehicle purchases

Five people running for three seats: Bryan Adams, Holly Boisvert, Debbie Palumbo-Sanders, Dr. Christopher Parks, Adam Michael Snyder

West Irondequoit

Proposed $204.4 million budget

Proposal to purchase nine buses for up to $1.6 million

Four candidates are running for two seats: Dave Calus, Maria Cortes, Janice Richardson, and Christine Shuttleworth

Wheatland-Chili

Proposed $22.2 million budget

Proposal to spend no more than $235,000 on a bus and a service vehicle

Proposal to spend up to $50,000 on school equipment

Proposal to establish a capital reserve fund

Three candidates are running for three seats: Shanna Fraser, Courtney Panek, and Keith Nicolosi

Sodus, Bloomfield, Dundee, York, and Albion’s budgets have passed.