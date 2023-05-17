Monroe County school district elections held Tuesday
Across the state Tuesday, voters are weighing in on how they want their school districts spending their tax dollars.
In some districts, they are also electing school board representatives.
News10NBC will provide results as they come in. All polls close by 9 p.m.
Brighton
- Proposed $100 million budget
- Proposed $19.5 million capital improvement project
- Proposal to transfer $800,000 from a capital reserve fund to the general fund to use on technology
- Four candidates running for three seats: Susan Gasparino, Carrielyn Bertino, Victoria Love, and Larry Davis
Brockport
- Proposed $92.4 million budget
- Proposal to establish a $7.3 million bus purchase capital reserve fund
- Proposal to establish a $14.7 million building capital reserve
- Three candidates running for two seats: Michael Turbeville, Robert Lewis, and Benjamin Reed
Churchville-Chili
- Proposed $99.2 million budget
- Proposal to purchase eight buses for $1.35 million
- Proposal to purchase property at 5788 Buffalo Road at a price not to exceed $285,000
- Four candidates running for three seats: Amy Wilson, Kevin Johnson, Michelle Aloi, Leah Martorana
East Irondequoit
- Proposed $96.8 million budget
- Four candidates running for three seats: Donald Markham, Daniel McInerney, Jill Ricci, and Carol Watt
East Rochester
- Proposed $31.9 million budget
- Two candidates running for two seats: Jeff Ugine and Matthew Hogan
Fairport
- Proposed $151.7 million budget
- Three candidates running for three seats: Erica Belois-Pacer, Nicole Thibault, and Lisa Christensen
Gates Chili
- Proposed $128.6 million budget
- Proposal to purchase school buses at a cost not to exceed $1.9 million
- Proposal to create a capital reserve fund not to exceed $15 million with a 10-year life
- Seven candidates running for four seats: Kathryn (Katie) Davis, Linda Palmer, Scott Bubel, Robert Long, Catherine (Katie) Coffee, Michelle Jennings, and Jahmar Elliott
Greece
- Proposed $290.8 million budget
- Proposal to purchase 35 buses at a cost not to exceed $4.9 million
- Six people running for three seats: Miguel Millan, Sean McCabe, Todd Butler, Septimus Scott, William Maloney, Jordan Stenzel
Hilton
- Proposed $99.4 million budget
- Proposal to spend $1.4 million on six school buses
- Six candidates are running for two seats: Kaylee Bennett, Lynda Donovan, Melissa Levato, Jack Palmieri, Kristine Price, and Mike Zillioux
Honeoye Falls-Lima
- Proposed $59.9 million budget
- Proposal to purchase up to six vehicles for student transportation at a cost not to exceed $900,777
- Three candidates running for three seats: Lynley Guckian, Caralyn Ross, and Susan Thering
Penfield
- Proposed budget of $116.9 million
- Proposal to purchase nine buses at a cost not to exceed $1.7 million
- Three candidates running for two seats: Krista Khan, Aaliyah El-Amin-Turner and Dana Marrer
Pittsford
- Proposed budget of $155.5 million
- Proposal to spend no more than $1.8 million from the capital reserve fund to purchase 12 buses, two vehicles, and communications equipment
- Proposal to establish a reserve fund not exceeding $50 million
- Proposal to establish a swimming facilities reserve fund not exceeding $40 million
- Two people are running for two seats: Kim Huels and Robin Scott
Rush-Henrietta
- Proposed budget of $161.8 million
- Proposal to fund a $3.6 million bus purchase reserve
- Proposal to spend up to $26.6 million on capital expenses
- Three people are running for two seats: Laura Borate, Carrie Silva Martin, and Shiloh Arthmann
Spencerport
- Proposed budget of $92.7 million
- Proposal to establish a capital reserve fund of up to $5 million for buses and motor vehicle equipment
- Four candidates are running for three seats: David Gibbardo, Marsha Hinman, Jonathan Schallmo, and Lori Stone
Victor
- Proposed budget of $98.9 million
- Proposal to purchase buses at an amount not to exceed $1.19 million
- Proposal to bond no more than $210,000 for vehicle purchases
- Five people running for three seats: Bryan Adams, Holly Boisvert, Debbie Palumbo-Sanders, Dr. Christopher Parks, Adam Michael Snyder
West Irondequoit
- Proposed $204.4 million budget
- Proposal to purchase nine buses for up to $1.6 million
- Four candidates are running for two seats: Dave Calus, Maria Cortes, Janice Richardson, and Christine Shuttleworth
Wheatland-Chili
- Proposed $22.2 million budget
- Proposal to spend no more than $235,000 on a bus and a service vehicle
- Proposal to spend up to $50,000 on school equipment
- Proposal to establish a capital reserve fund
- Three candidates are running for three seats: Shanna Fraser, Courtney Panek, and Keith Nicolosi
Sodus, Bloomfield, Dundee, York, and Albion’s budgets have passed.