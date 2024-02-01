Monroe County deputy injured by startled horse

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Monroe County deputy was injured by a startled horse on Thursday at a barn. The deputy’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy with the Mounted Unit was injured around 11 a.m. while carrying out duties at the Mounted Barn. The deputy was taken to the hospital.

A statement from the sheriff’s office says: “We appreciate the efforts of our deputies, EMS and hospital staff who rendered quick aid and wish for a speedy recovery for our injured deputy.”