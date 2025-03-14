Monroe County Sheriff’s looking to locate missing teen last seen in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for missing 17-year-old Ceasijah Odum.

Odum was last seen on March 8 along Wexford Place in Penfield wearing a black jacket, Nike sweatpants and gray Crocs, deputies said.

Deputies described Odum as 5’5″ and about 130Ibs with brown eyes.

Deputies said there is no evidence suggesting Odum is in danger, but still ask anyone with information to call 911.