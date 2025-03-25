Monroe County Sheriff’s Office faces lawsuit over alleged excessive force on inmate

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Allegations of excessive force and assault have been made against two deputies in the Monroe County Jail. News10NBC obtained a lawsuit filed by a former inmate against the sheriff’s office.

The lawsuit claims that in November 2020, Richard Dzionara-Norsen, who has autism, did not follow an order to return to his cell after making a phone call. According to the suit, Deputy David Gertin slammed him against a wall, and Deputy Brett Kirkpatrick punched him in the head multiple times before slamming him to the ground.

The lawsuit demands damages.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office told News10NBC it does not comment on pending litigation but said it takes every complaint seriously.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI