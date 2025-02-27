Monroe County Sheriff’s Office seek help in finding missing person last seen in Town of Sweden

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in locating 47-year-old Ryan Klingebiel.

Deputies said Klingebiel is described as 5’9 inches tall and having long salt and pepper hair.

Klingebiel was last seen leaving a residence on Lake Road on Feb. 24 at around 1:45p.m. in the Town of Sweden, according to Deputies.

Deputies said there is no evidence at this time that shows Klingebiel is in immediate danger.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call 911.