Monroe County Sheriff’s Office using social media to get crime tips from public

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Using social media to solve crimes. That’s the goal of a new push by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says since July 2023, it has posted images of 215 people in relation to about 150 cases. It says that has led to 250 tips from the public — or around 60 percent of the cases.

“We ask that they send that in to the email address. we then take that and forward it on to the case agent, whether it be the deputy or the investigator — that deputy and investigator then investigate it, and if it leads to an arrest or a warrant requested, they they let one of us know and then we let the communications team know,” said Sgt. C.J. Zimmerman with the Sheriff’s Office.

Zimmerman says these tips lead to charges filed around 25% of the time.