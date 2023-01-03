Monroe County Sheriff’s Office waives residency requirement for jail bureau employees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is waiving its residency requirement for employees in its jail bureau.

It used to be that employees had to live in Monroe County. The Sheriff’s Office tells us the county legislature approved the MCSO’s request to waive the requirement in order to “increase the ever dwindling local candidate pool.”

In 2023, the MSCO will work with the county and the state legislature to lift residency requirements for all its bureaus.