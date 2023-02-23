Monroe County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new wellness dog

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We could all use a smile. Meet Blue, the newest wellness dog for Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2-year-old Black lab from Texas arrived this week to his new home. He was received with lots of love from his handler and the wellness director at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. Blue is fitting in just fine with his family.

Trained to sniff out stress, Blue is already bringing lots of smiles and good vibes to all who meet him.