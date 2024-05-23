Monroe County: Some EBT cards not working after system updates

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Some EBT cards are still not working after major system updates on Sunday, according to Monroe County officials.

The new system is not showing some cards as active, which is causing a significant inconvenience for people who depend on the card to buy food for their families.

Monroe County and the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance are hoping to get this fixed in the next day or two. In the meantime, affected individuals might receive a temporary card that will work in the new system.