Monroe County takes recycling road show to farm markets
MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Monroe County will celebrate National Farmers Market Week next week by offering recycling education programs at several local farm markets.
People may bring their recycling questions to the markets and receive a free packable, reusable bag. The schedule is:
Aug. 5: Fairport Village landing, 6:30 a.m. to noon.
Aug. 6: Brockport Farmers Market Street, Market Street, 8 a.m. to noon.
Aug. 8: 19th Ward/St. Monica’s Church, 831 Genesee St., Rochester, 4-7 p.m.
Aug. 10: Irondequoit Town Campus, 1280 Titus Ave., 4-7 p.m.
Aug. 12: North Chili Methodist Church, 220 Westside Drive, 8 a.m. to noon.
Monroe County offers a “one stop drop off” for residential recycling at the Ecopark, 10 Avion Drive, Chili. Ecopark is open from 1 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. (It will be closed Aug. 12 due to road closures for the Rochester International Airshow.) A list of items accepted at Ecopark is at monroecounty.gov/ecopark.