Monroe County to install license plate readers at over 50 sites

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More license plate readers are set to be installed in Monroe County following a resolution passed Tuesday by the county Legislature. The resolution was approved with a 25-4 vote, allowing the installation of readers at more than 50 sites across the county.

Supporters of the license plate readers said the technology will enhance public safety. However, opponents raised concerns about privacy risks, and some questioned how the data would be used by law enforcement agencies, including ICE.

“We need more privacy, not less. Our health information is hacked. Our financial histories are sold. Our personal identities are stolen. This will be no different,” said resident Peter Matthews during a public forum.

Speaking in favor of the readers, legislator Sean McCabe said: “Take a moment to remember just last year — Thomas Chase, a 92-year-old Brighton resident, was killed by a Kia Boy in a stolen car. If LPRs had been in place, that car may have been stopped before it reached its deadly conclusion.”

