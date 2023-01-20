Monroe County unveils new opioid overdose dashboard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Monroe County is seeing an increase in the number of opioid overdoses, and local drug abuse experts say the County still has a long way to go.

News10NBC takes a look at a new tool county leaders have to fight this epidemic. The new tool is called the “Monroe County Opioid Overdose Dashboard.” This website will track and keep accurate information on where overdoses are happening in our community.

“Today we’re launching a new community-wide opioid fentanyl data dashboard,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

He was joined by county law enforcement and medical leaders for the unveiling of the new Monroe county opioid overdose dashboard. The website shows data that is accessible to the public and shows preliminary statistics, which will be updated at the end of the month.

Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza says it will provide more accurate data on overdoses and deaths than ever before.

“So if we can provide a more accurate picture of what’s going on I think that allows us to be more credible and be a better partner with our community as well as be more transparent because reality is if we can’t report these data accurately then we’re not doing anybody good,” said Mendoza.

We talked to Craig Johnson, Chief Operating Officer at Huther Doyle, which provides substance abuse treatment services throughout our region. Johnson says the county is still in serious trouble.

“There’s still a number of lives at stake,” said Johnson. “There still are large numbers of people involved with overdoses and getting into a lot of trouble with the opiates.”

He goes onto say the use of Narcan, which reverses the effects of a fentanyl overdose, has been a big lifesaver for many overdose victims.

“Our progress with Narcan is we think part of that,” said Johnson. “You know certainly the general awareness. The availability of services to people with street outreach programs. Meeting people where they’re at, and providing sufficient care.”

The hope ultimately is for better outcomes.

“This dashboard will show us how far addiction spreads and just how many lives it touches, and I echo everything that my partners in government said before me,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley. “A greater focus on education in this community is critical. We cannot arrest our way out of this problem.”

You can find the dashboard here.