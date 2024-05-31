Monroe County, Wegmans offer collection sites to dispose of medical ‘sharps’

Monroe County, Wegmans plan disposal sites for medical 'sharps'

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — If you use medical sharps and syringes, Monroe County is reminding you to be “Sharp Smart.”

Monroe County is partnering with Wegmans to provide opportunities to dispose of sharps used for medical purposes, safely.

Wegmans is set to host three mobile pharmaceutical waste collections this summer.

The three events are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are required. Collection events will be held on:

· Saturday, June 15 – Latta Road Wegmans, 3177 Latta Road, Greece

· Saturday August 10 – Holt Road Wegmans, 900 Holt Road, Webster

· Saturday Sept. 21 – Chili-Paul Wegmans, 3175 Chili Ave, Chili

People also will be able to dispose of sharps and medical waste at the Monroe County/Waste Management ecopark, at 10 Avion Drive in Chili. Collections can be dropped off on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says the reason for the collection events is to keep everyone safe,

“Loose needles put into regular garbage totes or syringes tossed in the recycling bins make their way to collection centers, the recycling streams and landfills, where there are health and safety risk for sanitation workers, sewage treatment workers, redemption center employees, and any people really who handle these materials,” Bello said.

The county will also hold three mobile household hazardous waste collection events where people will be able to dispose up to 30 gallons of chemicals, free of charge. These collections require appointments and can be made by visiting the ecopark’s website: www.monroecounty.gov/ecopark

The household hazardous waste collection schedule is as follows:

· Saturday June 8 – Ogden DPW, 2432 S. Union St.

· Saturday Sept. 14 – Penfield DPW, 1607 Jackson Rd.

· Saturday Oct. 5 – Irondequoit DPW, 2629 E Ridge Rd.