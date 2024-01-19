Monroe County will hold youth employment event Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County is holding a youth employment event on Saturday and announced a $1.7 million program to help youth with finding a job.

The program, called ROC Your Job, is a partnership between the county’s Department of Human Services and RochesterWorks. It aims to break cycles of poverty by connecting 260 youth from underserved neighborhoods with job opportunities. It’s open to youth ages 14 to 20 and includes a year-round expansion of after school employment.

The youth employment event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kate Gleason Auditorium at the Rundell Library in downtown Rochester. County Department of Human Services staff will help youth with pre-employment requirements such as work permits and IDs. Laptops will be available to the event to allow people to apply for ROC Your Job before they leave.