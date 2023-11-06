Monroe County will light buildings green this week ahead of Veterans Day

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County is lighting some buildings green this week as part of Operation Green Light, a nationwide effort to support military veterans ahead of Veterans Day on Saturday.

Buildings including the County Office Building, Fleet Center, and Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport will be lit up in green on Monday through Sunday.

The initiative, led by the National Association of Counties, also seeks to bring awareness to the challenges that veterans face and to remind veterans that they can access federal and local resources for help.

Operation Green Light is in its second year. Last year, more than 300 counties participated. Monroe County is holding its Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, which kicks off at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of South Goodman Street and Highland Avenue.