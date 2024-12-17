Monroe County’s first cannabis dispensary celebrates one-year anniversary despite initial challenges

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Monroe County’s first cannabis dispensary, MJ Dispensary in Henrietta, is celebrating its first anniversary. News10NBC’s Antonina Tortorello spoke with the owners, Ryan Martin and Maila Lowery, who faced significant challenges before opening their doors.

The journey to opening was not easy for Martin and Lowery. They experienced delays due to lawsuits against the rollout of licenses in New York State.

“It does take time. We are trying to stay patient with this,” Martin said last year while waiting for their license. “It’s a little stressful for myself and the family, but if and when I get the license, it’s going to all be worth it.”

After two years of waiting, they finally opened in December, becoming pioneers in Monroe County’s cannabis industry.

“Best things come to those who wait,” Martin said. “Everything we went through just made us that much stronger to be able to do what we’re doing today.”

In addition to being one of the top dispensaries in the state, Martin is proud of their community contributions. The store raised $6,000, which the owners matched, donating a total of $12,000 to School Number 12.

“We would like to give back because, you know, it’s been such a blessing to us with this business,” Martin said.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed. The state awarded them the 2024 State Senate Empire Award, recognizing their dedication to both the success of their company and their community.

“Every month, it was just amazing,” Martin shared. “We have two small children that we came into this thing with none. And now we have two. So, you know, with just them and then this business on top of it. We couldn’t ask for a better year.”

Looking ahead, Martin and Lowery plan to expand MJ Dispensary and continue their community support. They are already exploring additional locations for their business.

