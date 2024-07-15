Monroe County’s Office of Public Integrity blasts Doorley’s behavior during traffic stop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley violated several ethical codes when she failed to pull over for Webster Police back in April.

That’s according to a report released Monday by the county’s Office of Public Integrity.

Read the report here:

A Webster Police officer attempted to stop Doorley on April 22, but she kept driving until she pulled into her garage.

At times, Doorley was abrasive and rude to the officer, using profanity.

“There is no lens to view the [body-worn camera] footage through that defends DA Doorley’s behavior,” according to the report.

The report cites an interview by News10NBC investigative reporter Jennifer Lewke: Doorley’s only interview. Doorley told Lewke she called Webster Police Chief Dennis Kohlmeier to have him communicate to his officer that she “wasn’t a threat.”

Watch: Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke’s sit-down with DA Doorley

“There are, however, stark difference between her interview account, what Chief Kohlmeier reports, and what the BWC footage depicts. Even if that was her intent, or her words gave the impression that was her intent, that is not her requirement at that moment as a NYS motorist. Her lawful requirement is to pull to the side of the road, not attempt to explain her own decisions. Additionally, DA Doorley’s phone calls to Chief Kohlmeier indicate that she knew her actions would be setting off alarms for the officers and potentially creating a hazardous situation.”

OPI has referred the violation to the Monroe County Board of Ethics for review.