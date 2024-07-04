Monroe Golf Club celebrates centennial

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Thursday wasn’t just America’s birthday.

It’s also the centennial birthday of the course at Monroe Golf Club. Play on the course officially began July 4, 1924.

As part of Thursday’s ceremonies, a time capsule was buried by the first tee, to be opened in another one hundred years. It contains artifacts from today’s golf game and membership.

Monroe Golf Club leadership says one of the course’s most important legacies is the community it helped build.

“There have literally been thousands and thousands of members over the years. A lot of friendships have been forged on the golf course and on the back lawn here after a round. So in that regard, it’s been a great club for the membership,” said Rick Hager, president of the Monroe Golf Club.

Many famous golfers have played on the course over the decades, including Tiger Woods.