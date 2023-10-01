Monroe High School celebrates 100th anniversary Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City School District celebrated the 100th anniversary of Monroe High School.

As part of the school’s celebration, students broadcasted the varsity football team’s homecoming game against Dansville, using what they learned in the school’s SMART program. The SMART program allows student-athletes to jump-start their NCAA eligibility upon graduation and public speaking/multi-media is a part of that curriculum. The homecoming game was streamed live on the District’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Superintendent Peluso, Principal Jason Muhammad, students, and alumni were part of a celebration on the field.

Originally built in 1921, the school opened as a junior high school in September 1923. There was construction in 1926 and in recent years, the school underwent a multi-phase rehabilitation project.