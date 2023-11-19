Monroe Red Jackets football heads to New York semifinals; LeRoy and McQuaid go home

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) – A historic Monroe Red Jackets football season isn’t over just yet.

The Monroe Red Jackets defense stifled Health Sciences for a 14-6 win in the Class B Far West Regionals. Monroe will play Maine-Endwell (Section IV) on Nov. 25 at 3 p.m. in the State semifinals. That game will be played at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Also in action on Saturday were LeRoy and McQuaid. Both Knights teams lost in the final seconds of each of their games.

The LeRoy Knights fell to Salamanca in the Class C Far West Regionals. Salamanca’s Payton Bradley had the game-winning touchdown grab with six seconds to go, for a 21-13 final score.

It was an even crazier finish for McQuaid. The Knights led 21-20 with a second left, but gave up a one-yard rush with one second left. Bennett will take the 26-21 victory to the State semifinals.