More asylum-seekers arrive in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Several people seeking asylum are now calling Rochester home.

On Tuesday, 71 arrived here from New York City. They are staying at the Holiday Inn on State Street, according to Monroe County.

The new arrivals include:

19 families: 11 from Venezuela, one from Ecuador/Venezuela, one from Ecuador, two from Peru, one from Nicaragua, and three from Columbia.

33 adults

38 children

Their primary language is Spanish, according to the county.

