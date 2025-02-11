More Car Break-Ins in Brighton, Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The ongoing spree of car break-ins continues to trouble neighborhoods across Rochester and surrounding suburbs.

Residents on Clarissa Street say about a dozen cars were broken into.

Tyler Malek-Renfer, a victim of a break-in Sunday night, described the scene: “Came out, to leave work in the middle of a snowstorm [saw my] windows shattered.”

Malek-Renfer now faces increased insurance deductibles and transportation challenges. “Deductible will probably go up from that. Have to pay a little bit more. But otherwise, insurance will take care of it….can’t drive myself now. I’ve got to get rides. Got to figure out a different way to get around,” he said.

The break-ins weren’t limited to Rochester. On Friday night, Brighton Police reported 16 vehicles broken into at several apartment complexes, including Rustic Village, 3100 Elmwood Avenue, and Crittendon Way Apartments. Keith Woodard of the Brighton Police Department noted, “Windows smashed, rummaged through, various items taken… All throughout town.”

When asked if the break-ins are connected, Woodard stated, “It’s, it’s hard to say exactly if they are connected. I’m sure that there’s definitely a connection. It wouldn’t surprise me if there’s some social media aspect to this as well. Just that we haven’t caught up with yet…I think that sometimes it’s just, ‘Let’s see if we can do it,’ a game that’s played at the sake of these victims and vehicle owners.”

The investigation into these break-ins is ongoing as authorities work to determine any connections between the incidents.

