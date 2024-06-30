More than 100 rally to support workers, fight poverty
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More than 100 people rallied in Rochester Saturday, to show support for low-wage workers.
It’s part of the National Poor People’s Campaign assembly, which happened across the country Saturday morning. Healthcare workers and faith leaders from Rochester, Buffalo and Syracuse gathered at Aenon Missionary Baptist Church on Genesee Street. at the same time as a march on Washington, D.C.
Their goal: “To empower voters, combat poverty, and grow worker power.”