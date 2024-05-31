More than 1,600 grads receive diplomas at MCC

More than 1,600 graduates receive degrees at MCC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe Community College celebrated its 61st annual commencement at the Blue Cross Arena on Thursday night.

More than 1,600 students lined up to receive degrees and certificates from the school.

Angelica Perez Delgado, an MCC graduate and the CEO of the Ibero Action League, was the keynote speaker for the event.

“I am honored to be here today as we celebrate the Class of 2023,” Perez Delgado said. “Your hard work and dedication have brought you to this moment, and I am proud to stand with you as a fellow MCC graduate.”

The commencement ceremony recognized the achievements of students who have completed their studies at MCC and are ready to take the next step in their academic or professional careers.

MCC President Dr. DeAnna Burt-Nanna congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments.

“You have shown resilience, perseverance, and a commitment to your education,” Burt-Nanna said. “As you move forward, remember the lessons you have learned at MCC and the connections you have made. You are well-prepared for success.”