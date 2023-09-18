More than 200 artists showcase work at Artist Row

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Artist Row returned for its 18th year at the Rochester Public Market.

The celebration of art included live music, food trucks, and even puppet shows for the kids. More than 200 regional artists got to show off and sell their work in this juried festival. One attendee explained why the art fair appeals to him.

“Most of these artists are a lot more local to Rochester so I know that these guys could be down the street from me in their house making this art, instead of a guy on the internet who makes cool stuff. I’ve never seen his face, don’t know anything about him,” Zach Sims said. “I think this is just more authentic to me even if it, at the end of the day, is the same art anyone else is making.”

The Rochester Public Market’s next special event will be Ecofest on Sunday Oct. 15. Eco-friendly vendors will show shoppers how to live more sustainably. You can see a list of market events here.