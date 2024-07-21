‘More than just my baby’: Mother who lost son to violence hosts 15th annual Roc the Peace Fest to support grieving families

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 15th annual “ROC the Peace Fest” brought the community together to spread positivity and anti-violence on Saturday.

The festival, hosted by ROC the Peace, featured free food, live entertainment, and fun for the community. The organization, founded by Sirena Cotton, provides resources to help stop the violence in Rochester.

Cotton started the festival after her son was killed to show support for other families dealing with the same loss.

“I started to notice all the folks that were losing their lives, so now it’s more than just my baby,” Cotton said. “This is a day when we can just get together and let our hair down.”

ROC the Peace hosts regular community support programs for youth antiviolence and safe summer community walks every Thursday through September 24 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

