First Alert Forecast: More typical summer heat returns for Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – No complaints heard in the News 10NBC First Alert Weather Center on Saturday as Western New York had a comfortable, pleasant day. If you prefer your weather to be a little warmer with a little more humidity, then your day is Sunday. Sunday will feature a more significant warming trend. However, once again, the heat will not last long as another cold front arrives on Monday which will suppress much of this steamy weather making for cooler and drier trend to start the week.

Saturday night, look for skies to be clear at times. It will be a comfortable night with the temperature falling into the upper 50s. Sunday’s weather will keep summer rolling along as the temperature will rise into the middle 80s and plenty of sunshine is expected. Monday, as a cold front approaches, there is the chance of a spotty shower or sprinkle otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. The humidity will fall as the temperature will range in the middle to upper 70s. Tuesday will feature more sunshine, lower humidity with a temperature near 75 degrees.

Stay tuned to News 10NBC First Alert weather for updates on the forecast.