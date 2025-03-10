Morehouse College Glee Club set to perform at local Rochester church Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Morehouse College Glee Club, an all-men’s glee club out of Morehouse College in Atlanta, G.A., will appear in concert Wednesday in Rochester.

The Morehouse College Glee Club holds the motto “Brothers in song, sing on!”

This glee club has performed all over the world, even performing at special events, such as the inauguration for United States President Jimmy Carter and at the funeral of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

They have also gotten to perform with various music artists such as Aretha Franklin, Jessye Norman and Denyce Graves, along with others

On Wednesday at 6:30p.m. at the Asbury First United Methodist Church, the Morehouse Glee Club will perform songs including classical, choral, barbershop quartet, spiritual arrangments and the Nigerian carol “Betelehemu,” which they perform at all of their concerts.

This concert will not only raise funds for their club, but also will support the Gamma Iota Boulé Foundation Scholarship Fund.

The Gamma Iota Boulé Foundation, who will be hosting Morehouse Glee Club, is a nonprofit organization that help improve living conditions and also raise funds for economic and leadership development in Rochester’s Black communities.

“There is no better way to celebrate our ability to experience the joy of live performance together than to hear these voices of excellence,” said Chairman Matthew Augustine.

Tickets can be purchased now. For more information on the Gamma Iota Boulé Foundation or to get tickets, click here.

To learn more about the Morehouse Glee Club, click here.