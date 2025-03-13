Morehouse College Glee Club sings at Rochester church for fundraiser

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A group of college singers traveled nearly a thousand miles to raise money for the Rochester community.

The Morehouse College Glee Club sang on Wednesday night at Asbury First United Methodist Church on East Avenue in Rochester.

The club is raising money for the economic development of Rochester’s Black communities. The singers are all part of the Gamma Iota Boule Foundation. It’s a charitable group made up of Black professionals dedicated to social change.