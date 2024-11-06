Gillibrand re-elected for Senate; Morelle and Tenney re-elected for House

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The battle for which party will control Congress continues, with Republicans taking the Senate for the next two years and the House still up for grabs.

There were some major upsets in the Senate across the country but not in New York State. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will continue to represent New York in Washington D.C., a seat she’s held since 2009. For the House, Rep. Joe Morelle and Rep. Claudia Tenney will also hold on to their seats.

Morelle (D) will continue to represent the 25th Congressional District which includes a chunk of Monroe County and a section of Orleans County. The Irondequoit resident has held the seat since 2018 and his challenger was Gregg Sadwick, a Republican from Rochester.

Tenney (R) also beat her challenger in the 24th Congressional District. The district spans 12 counties in Western New York, Central New York, the Finger Lakes region, and the North Country. Tenney, who lives in the Utica area, beat Democrat David Wagenhauser, a Spencerport native who now lives in Waterloo.

In the Senate, Gillibrand (D) was challenged by two candidates, Republican Michael Sapraicone and Diane Sare, running on the LaRouche line. Gillibrand was appointed to fill Hillary Clinton’s seat when she became secretary of state and Gillibrand has held the seat ever since. New York’s other senator, Chuck Schumer, was elected to a fifth term in 2022.