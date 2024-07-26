Morelle pushing for bill expanding number who get get prescription drugs at lower prices

Morelle pushes for bill that could lower prescription costs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Making prescription drugs more affordable for everyone — that’s what Rep. Joe Morelle is pushing for in Washington.

Congress already passed a law allowing the government to negotiate the prices of some drugs for folks on Medicare.

A new bill being considered in the House would expand the program, allowing even those with private insurance to get a select list of drugs at the lower negotiated price.

At Riedman Health Center Pharmacy in Rochester on Friday, News10NBC asked Morelle about possible drawbacks of the bill.

News10NBC: “I was wondering if you’re concerned at all about the unintended consequences of pharmaceutical companies raising the prices of other drugs that are not on the price negotiated list to offset what they’re losing on that list.”

Rep. Joe Morelle: “On the proposal, not only would we be able to negotiate the price on a number of drugs, and each year we just continue to add new drugs, we also limit the increase on the non-formulary the ones that aren’t on the list so you can’t increase it beyond a certain amount.”

Morelle acknowledges the bill faces an uphill climb in the Republican-controlled House.

