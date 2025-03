ROCHESTER, N.Y. – At 7:26 a.m. on Sunday, Rochester fire crews went to E.L. Tower on South Avenue. They found smoke coming from a third-floor apartment window.

As crews worked to put out the fire, additional crews checked apartments on each floor of the building to ensure the safety of residents.

There was no one in the apartment with the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.