Morris Jones Jr. found guilty of manslaughter in Park Avenue bar fight

By News10NBC

Man found guilty of manslaughter in deadly bar fight

Man found guilty of manslaughter in deadly bar fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with a deadly bar fight on Park Avenue in Rochester. It happened outside Dragonfly Tavern in June 2021.

Morris Jones Jr. stabbed Keith Arnold, who later died at Strong Memorial Hospital. A woman was also stabbed but survived.

Jones was tracked down and arrested in Dallas, Texas. His brother already is serving a 14-year sentence for his role in the stabbings.

Morris will be sentenced March 21.