Morris Jones Jr. found guilty of manslaughter in Park Avenue bar fight

Man found guilty of manslaughter in deadly bar fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with a deadly bar fight on Park Avenue in Rochester. It happened outside Dragonfly Tavern in June 2021.

Morris Jones Jr. stabbed Keith Arnold, who later died at Strong Memorial Hospital. A woman was also stabbed but survived.

Jones was tracked down and arrested in Dallas, Texas. His brother already is serving a 14-year sentence for his role in the stabbings.

Morris will be sentenced March 21.