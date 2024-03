Most of brush fire in Egypt has been put out

EGYPT, N.Y. — A majority of a large brush fire near Pannell Road in Egypt has been put out so far, and crews were working to take care of the section near the RG&E substation.

Pannell Road has been temporarily closed down, and local police are directing traffic in the area.

The Bushnells Basin Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire and says the dry conditions may have helped spread the fire.