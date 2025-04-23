Mother accused of killing 1-year-old child to be sent to psychiatric center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A mother who was accused of killing her 1-year-old child back in November of 2023 is being sent to the Rochester Psychiatric Center.

Passion Anderson entered a plea Wednesday in Monroe County Court of not responsible for reason of mental disease or defect, with the court accepting the plea.

Anderson was charged in December of 2023 with murder in the second degree for the death of her son, William Nichols.

Rochester Police said they found Nichols dead inside a closet in an apartment at Manhattan Square Park on Nov. 2, 2023. Officials say the child died due to malnourishment and dehydration.

In January of 2024, Anderson was deemed incompetent to stand trial. The judge has now ordered an examination order and in the meantime, Anderson will stay at the psychiatric center.

