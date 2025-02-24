Mother and 10-year-old child hit by bus in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — The Greece Police were called to California Drive and Haviland Park in Greece after two people were struck by a bus Monday afternoon.

Police said they found two people with minor injuries, a 10-year-old child and a 43-year-old mother.

According to police, the child was on the bus previously and they believe was being dropped off to his mother when the driver didn’t see them in the road.

The child was under the bus at one point and was believed to have been dragged a short distance before the driver noticed, police said.

Both of them were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they do not expect to file charges.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.