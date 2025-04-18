Mother charged in death of her child, 7, who was hit by U-Haul

GREECE, N.Y. — The mother of a 7-year-old boy hit and killed by a U-Haul truck in Greece last year has been charged in his death.

Police said the child, Hakeem Badger, was hit while crossing West Ridge Road with an adult and multiple other children against a green light. It happened in July 2024.

The U-Haul driver wasn’t charged. Now, the child’s mother, Cyonna Badger, is charged with criminally negligent homicide. News10NBC has confirmed that she was arrested back on April 8. She was released and is due back in court on June 6.

Hakeem was a third grader at Munn Elementary in Spencerport. He died at Golisano Children’s Hospital nearly two weeks after the crash.