Mother, child injured in hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman and her 4-year-old son were injured when a passing vehicle struck their car door, causing the door to hit the mother.

According to Rochester Police, at about 9:45 a.m. a 25-year-old Rochester woman was parked on Monica Street, taking her 4-year-old son out of the rear of the vehicle. A vehicle approaching from Genesee Street drove too close to their open rear passenger door, due to cars parked along Monica Street. the passing vehicle’s side hit the open door, sending it into the woman as she was trying to take the child from the car seat.

Police said the child had a minor abrasion to his upper body, and the mother complained of pain to her upper and lower body. Both were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where they remained in stable condition as of 11 p.m. Genesee Street was closed for a short time but has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.