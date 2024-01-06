Mother deemed incompetent to stand trial in 1-year-old’s death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester woman charged with murder in the death of her 1-year-old son has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Passion Anderson is set to appear in court again a year from now.

Her son, William Nichols, was found dead inside their apartment on Manhattan Square Drive in November. Police say he died due to malnourishment and dehydration.

Anderson, 34, was held in the hospital after William was found and was charged with murder last month.