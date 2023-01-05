Mother of Brittanee Drexel is suing man convicted of killing her daughter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Dawn Pleckan, the mother of Brittanee Drexel is suing the man who is serving a life sentence for killing her daughter. Pleckan is suing Raymond Moody for intentional infliction of emotional distress and damage.

According to the lawsuit, when moody killed the Chili teen back in 2009, he caused Pleckan pain, suffering, and permanent mental anguish.

Moody pleaded guilty to Brittanee’s murder in October 2022. He admitted to luring Brittanee to a campsite in Georgetown County, South Carolina, then brutally raped and murdered her. He is serving a life sentence.