Mother of Brittanee Drexel wants court to seize assets of daughter’s killer

SOUTH CAROLINA — The mother of Chili teen Brittanee Drexel wants the court to seize the assets of the man who is serving a life sentence for murdering her daughter.

A jury ruled in February that Raymond Moody, who kidnapped, raped, and killed Drexel in 2009, must pay $200 million in actual damages and $500 million in punitive damages to Drexel’s mother for intentionally inflicting emotional distress. Court documents show that Moody has not paid any of the damages to the mother, Dawn Conley, who filed the lawsuit

Conley said the court should seize Moody’s property in Georgetown County, South Carolina. A judge has not ruled yet on Conley’s request.

Moody has been serving his sentence since October 2022, after he pleaded guilty to killing Drexel while she was in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on a spring break trip. Investigators found Drexel’s remains 13 years later in a wooded area south of Myrtle Beach.