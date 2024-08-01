Mother of local Olympic rower reflects on daughter’s career as she competes in likely last games

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

NAPLES, N.Y. — Rower Meghan Musnicki, a native of Naples in Ontario County, is a two-time gold medal winner. She’ll compete on Thursday in the women’s eight. This could be Meghan’s last Olympic Games, a bittersweet moment for her mom, Gail Musnicki.

“If they don’t medal, it doesn’t negate any of that. She just has to look at the whole thing and be super proud. And she is embracing that. This is the best mood I’ve ever seen her in leading up to an Olympic competition because she’s just embracing the enjoyment of it all knowing it’s her last one,” Gail Musnicki said.

She says she’ll be glad to get her daughter back after all the sacrifices she’s made for the sport.

Musnicki’s next, and potentially final event, is Thursday at 4:10 a.m. You can watch it live on Peacock. If her team places fourth or higher, Team USA will qualify for the final on Saturday.

