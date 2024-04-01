Mother of man killed in Popeyes speaks out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The mother of 30-year-old Jose Centeno-Torres, who was killed inside a Popeyes Restaurant in Irondequoit in December, is speaking out after police determined that he was shot in self-defense.

Lilsa Torres said her son left her apartment in Rochester shortly before he was killed and wants police to continue their investigation into what happened.

Shortly before Jose was shot and killed, Lilsa said that he stopped by her apartment.

“I was here and he was here, because he called me and said mom I’m in pain,” Lilsa said.

Less than hour later, Lilsa said he was killed inside the Popeyes.

“I said where are you going. He said I’m going to Popeyes. That my friend from Popeyes called me and said that somebody is threatening her,” Lilsa said.

Investigators made an arrest earlier this month, charging Jose Laureno-Serrano with criminal possession of a weapon but declined to add additional charges because police said his actions were justified.

“I don’t believe this killing, he wasn’t a dog. You could be the horrible person in this world. And if it’s self defense, they aren’t going to kill you like a dog,” Lilsa said.

Irondequoit police said that the gun used by Laureno-Serrano was illegal.

Lilsa said she still has questions, including why it took so long for police to make an arrest.

“I made an appointment, and I talked to them. And he said we are going to investigate, we are going to evaluate. And I said, I want to see the cameras,” Lilsa said.

At the end of the day, Lilsa said that she wants the community to know that her son always took care of her and hopes that something will be done to stop all crime on the streets.

“We don’t need this here. We need a safe place for our kids to be in a safe place,” Lilsa said.