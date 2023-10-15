Mother of two shooting victims presents collection at Fashion Week of Rochester

ROCHESTR, N.Y. — Fashion Week of Rochester wrapped up Saturday at the Dome Arena in Henrietta.

Models walked the catwalk in gorgeous and creative high-fashion looks. But, Fashion Week isn’t just about the clothes.

It’s also about making a difference in the community while shining a spotlight on and raising funds for the Center for Youth’s homeless programs.

“I always tell people that Fashion Week represents what Rochester can, and is, and should be — which is everybody inclusive together, walking together, celebrating our wonderful community,” says Elaine Spaul, the co-producer of Fashion Week of Rochester.

The event was full of special moments, but News10NBC enjoyed one in particular.

Titiana Bogar walked the runway in honor of her sons Anthony Miller Curry and Ly’Shaun Curry.

Ly’Shaun was shot and killled in 2020.

Anthony was shot and killed on North Clinton Avenue in August of this year.

Tatiana presented a collection from her clothing line “Laole in Orange and Also Black.” Orange is the color of the anti gun violence movement.