Mother protesting after daughter fired from EPA

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Protestors in Ontario County are pushing against the Trump administration and his close allies; including Elon Musk. Chants of “stand up for democracy” and “no no Musk got to go” could be heard.

Laurie Riedman showed up after saying her daughter was fired from the EPA on Friday, Feb. 14.

“She was recently hired by the EPA where she was doing water conservation research. She was so happy. She’s been working seven or eight years to get to this point,” Laurie Riedman said.

The Environmental Protection Agency’s goal is to protect human health and the environment. Laurie believes there does need to be cuts in government spending, but says this is not the way to do it.

Liz Riedman was a probationary employee, making her one of the first to go. Her mother tells News10NBC that Liz’s boss was asked to give a one-sentence statement on each employee and that is how the decision was made.

“They basically said she wasn’t performing her job even though her boss and other managers said she was an exemplary employee,” Laurie Riedman said.

The next steps for Liz remain unclear.

“She’s spent the weekend mourning and grieving she’s angry. She feels like she was a political pawn her and tens of thousands of other federal employees,” Laurie Riedman said.

Protests also popped up in Lima, N.Y. Nearly 200 people could be seen at four corners. Protesters were pushing against Congresswoman Tenney’s push to make President Donald Trump’s birthday a federal holiday. His birthday falls on Flag Day, and if the proposal passes, would federally codify the celebration.

Tenney said, “No modern president has been more pivotal for our country.”

“I think it’s a waste of money,” said Krystol O’Rourke, a protester in Canandaigua.

Margaret White, expressed her concerns, saying, “I think it’s a less than subtle way to take away Juneteenth because the times are very close.”

News10NBC emailed, called, and went to the congresswoman’s office about the protests. Congresswoman Tenney and her office said there would not be a statement released.

