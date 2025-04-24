Mother says 12-year-old healing from brain fracture, chipped hip after hit-and-run while riding e-bike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 12-year-old boy named Elijah, who was hospitalized after a hit-and-run, has emerged from a medically induced coma, though he remains unresponsive and unable to speak.

Elijah was hit last Wednesday while riding an e-bike with his father at the intersection of Avenue D and Bauman Street. His mother said he is recovering from multiple fractures, including one on the front of his brain and a chipped hip.

Rochester police are still searching for the driver who fled the scene. Officials urge anyone with information to call 911.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI

Related articles:

‘I thought my son was dead’; Parents of boy, 12, in coma speak out after hit-and-run

Video captures moment that driver hits boy, 12, on scooter in Avenue D hit-and-run