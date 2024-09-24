Mother sentenced to 27 years in prison for beating her child to death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A mother who admitted to beating her 1-year-old boy to death in her Joseph Avenue apartment will spend 27 years behind bars.

Bryasia Love was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty to manslaughter and assault charges. The judge also ordered at least five years of post-release supervision.

Love also beat and injured her 2-year-old girl. According to Rochester Police, Love called 911 to report that her son, A’Mias, was unresponsive. A’Mias was rushed to Strong Hospital where doctors found several serious injuries: multiple skull fractures, bruises to his head, face, and neck, and life-threatening internal injuries.

A’Mias died days later. While investigating, police found that A’Mias 2-year-old sister was injured.