Mother speaks about losing her five children in house fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A mother spoke about the death of five of her six children in a New Year’s Eve house fire in Buffalo.

The kids were with their great-grandparents for seven months while Kenise Robinson was getting out of a domestic violence situation. Robinson says she takes comfort in the fact her children’s donated organs will save lives and says she kept their personal items to remember them by.

“I got the teddy bears with their heartbeats in it, Denise and Nehemiah’s heart beats, and their foot prints and their hand prints and they’re making necklaces,” Robinson said.

Her youngest child, an 8-month-old girl named Ziya, survived the fire. Ziya is still with her great-grandparents for the time being.