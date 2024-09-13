Mother expected to be sentenced for beating her 1-year-old son to death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A mother who admitted to beating her 1-year-old boy to death in her apartment on Joseph Avenue is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday morning.

Bryasia Love faces up to 25 years in state prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and assault charges. She also admitted to beating and injuring her 2-year-old girl. Love is expected to stand before a judge at 9:30 a.m.

Rochester Police say Love called 911 to report that her son, A’Mias, was unresponsive. A’Mias was rushed to Strong Hospital where doctors found several serious injuries: multiple skull fractures, bruises to his head, face, and neck, and life-threatening internal injuries.

A’Mias died days later. Her 2-year-old sister survived after medical treatment.